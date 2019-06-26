Kim Kardashian presenta su propia colección de fajas: de XXS a 4XL

Kim Kardashian (38) aterriza en el negocio de la ropa interior. La empresaria estadounidense ha presentado una sorprendente línea de fajas para todo tipo de mujeres: "Por fin puedo compartir con vosotros este proyecto en el que llevo trabajando durante el último año", ha escrito ilusionada en Instagram.

La mujer del rapero Kanye West (42) engloba estas prendas en una nueva marca llamada Kimono. Kardashian ha contado que este proyecto es muy especial para ella: "Esta es mi pasión desde hace 15 años. Kimono refleja mi opinión sobre las fajas y presenta una solución realmente funcional para las mujeres", ha escrito. La empresaria continúa así ampliando sus negocios, entre los que ya se encuentra el reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians y una línea de maquillaje corporal.

Kardashian ha apostado por las fajas por una cuestión personal: "No pude encontrar una faja que se mezclara con el tono de mi piel, así que necesitábamos una solución para todo esto. Esta es la solución corta", escribió haciendo referencia a la siguiente foto.

Lea también: Kim Kardashian revienta Instagram con su última foto

La empresaria ha anunciado que lanzará fajas para todas las mujeres. "Presentamos Kimono Solutionwear para todos los cuerpos. Próximamente en tallas XXS - 4XL y en 9 tonos. ¡No puedo esperar a que las llevéis!".

Esta colección, sin embargo, no ha sido bien recibida por los internautas. Algunos la han acusado incluso de apropiación cultural: "No es un kimono y no tienes respeto por la cultura japonesa. ¿Por qué se llama así si no es un kimono?" o "¡No nos robes nuestra cultura! Kimono es un tradicional vestido japonés".

Lea también: Kim Kardashian prescinde de la ropa interior por la calle y los paparazzi alucinan

Otros no entendían que no mostrara a mujeres curvys en las fotos de presentación. "Esto es visualmente atractivo, pero ninguno de estos cuerpos necesita fajas" o "¿Por qué no poner una variedad de cuerpos si estás vendiendo fajas?", escribían algunos de los usuarios más molestos. Horas después, la cuenta de la marca comenzó a subir fotografías de mujeres curvys con las fajas.