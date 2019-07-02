Penélope Cruz luce un llamativo mono verde para apoyar a su amiga Gwyneth Paltrow

Penélope Cruz (45) asistió este lunes a un evento de moda en Londres organizado por su su buena amiga, Gwyneth Paltrow (46). La actriz madrileña sorprendio a todos los presentes con con un espectacular y llamativo mono verde. Pe se ha sincerado con Paltrow y ha recordado los duros momentos que vivió tras su primer embarazo.
El mono pertenece a la marca británica Gaia y, más concretamente, a su colección primavera-verano 2019. El diseño tiene un precio de 595 euros y es completamente verde, de pantalón palazzo y manga acampada. La de Alcobendas acudió con su larga melena al aire y acompañó al vestido con zapatos y bolso de color blancos.
Lea también: Penélope Cruz derrocha sex-appeal a los 45
Penélope posó encantada con Gwyneth, una de sus mejores amigas en Hollywood. La ganadora de un Óscar por su interpretación en Shakespeare in Love presumió de figura con un traje rojo de la firma española Delpozo. Ambas posaron sonrientes ante las atentas miradas de los fotógrafos y compartieron una emotiva charla.
Lea también: Penélope Cruz, escoltada por sus compañeros de Dolor y Gloria, embruja Cannes con su elegancia española
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ten years ago @gwynethpaltrow was put under intense media scrutiny lambasted as a cult vegan eater and hippy talking about nature and conscious uncoupling. Cut to 2019, where the entire world it seems has jumped on the band wagon and she's not only led the zeitgeist but she's also created multi million dollar lifestyle company from her beliefs @goop (named because apparently double oo's are successful and GP not only stands for the Queen off clean herself but also Guinea Pig - she tries it all herself). Goop saw it's first UK Summit hit London yesterday filled with excellent masterclasses, talk sessions and content from world leading lifestyle, nutritional and beauty experts. Plus a little bit of Hollywood glamour and mod Brit super modelling thrown in with @penelopecruzoficial @twiggylawson . Proof of the fact that first they will ask you why you are doing it, then they will ask you how. Go Gwynnie London salutes you. A day very well spent. @polarblackevents with the epic co founder @louisapreskett & @thelondonchatter and congrats co host @eliseloehnen @jasminehemsley and thanks for kicking our butts @tracyandersonmethod #InGoopHealth #GoopSummit ?????????????????????????????
La mujer de Javier Bardem se ha sincerado con Paltrow y hablado de la presión que sintió tras dar a luz la primera vez, hace ya ocho años. "Me di cuenta de la cantidad de cuentos de hadas, películas y mensajes de la sociedad que me han llegado por la forma en que salí del hospital la primera vez y la manera en que lo hice la segunda. Éramos dos mujeres diferentes", ha explicado Penélope.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ten years ago @gwynethpaltrow was put under intense media scrutiny lambasted as a cult vegan eater and hippy talking about nature and conscious uncoupling. Cut to 2019, where the entire world it seems has jumped on the band wagon and she's not only led the zeitgeist but she's also created multi million dollar lifestyle company from her beliefs @goop (named because apparently double oo's are successful and GP not only stands for the Queen off clean herself but also Guinea Pig - she tries it all herself). Goop saw it's first UK Summit hit London yesterday filled with excellent masterclasses, talk sessions and content from world leading lifestyle, nutritional and beauty experts. Plus a little bit of Hollywood glamour and mod Brit super modelling thrown in with @penelopecruzoficial @twiggylawson . Proof of the fact that first they will ask you why you are doing it, then they will ask you how. Go Gwynnie London salutes you. A day very well spent. @polarblackevents with the epic co founder @louisapreskett & @thelondonchatter and congrats co host @eliseloehnen @jasminehemsley and thanks for kicking our butts @tracyandersonmethod #InGoopHealth #GoopSummit ?????????????????????????????
Lea también - Penélope Cruz va a ser tía de nuevo: Eva de Dominici, la novia de su hermano Eduardo, está embarazada
"La primera vez me obligué a mi misma a ser una superwoman, empeñada en dar a luz de forma natural y doce horas después dejar el hospital en tacones. Ahora echo la vista atrás y me pregunto ¿Quién te pidió que hicieras eso? ¿Quién te pidió que no delegaras, que sintieras que tenías que hacerlo todo por ti misma las 24 horas del día y te olvidaras de cuidarte?", ha explicado la actriz de Piratas del Caribe.
Comentarios 0