Penélope Cruz luce un llamativo mono verde para apoyar a su amiga Gwyneth Paltrow

Penélope Cruz (45) asistió este lunes a un evento de moda en Londres organizado por su su buena amiga, Gwyneth Paltrow (46). La actriz madrileña sorprendio a todos los presentes con con un espectacular y llamativo mono verde. Pe se ha sincerado con Paltrow y ha recordado los duros momentos que vivió tras su primer embarazo.

El mono pertenece a la marca británica Gaia y, más concretamente, a su colección primavera-verano 2019. El diseño tiene un precio de 595 euros y es completamente verde, de pantalón palazzo y manga acampada. La de Alcobendas acudió con su larga melena al aire y acompañó al vestido con zapatos y bolso de color blancos.

Penélope posó encantada con Gwyneth, una de sus mejores amigas en Hollywood. La ganadora de un Óscar por su interpretación en Shakespeare in Love presumió de figura con un traje rojo de la firma española Delpozo. Ambas posaron sonrientes ante las atentas miradas de los fotógrafos y compartieron una emotiva charla.

La mujer de Javier Bardem se ha sincerado con Paltrow y hablado de la presión que sintió tras dar a luz la primera vez, hace ya ocho años. "Me di cuenta de la cantidad de cuentos de hadas, películas y mensajes de la sociedad que me han llegado por la forma en que salí del hospital la primera vez y la manera en que lo hice la segunda. Éramos dos mujeres diferentes", ha explicado Penélope.

"La primera vez me obligué a mi misma a ser una superwoman, empeñada en dar a luz de forma natural y doce horas después dejar el hospital en tacones. Ahora echo la vista atrás y me pregunto ¿Quién te pidió que hicieras eso? ¿Quién te pidió que no delegaras, que sintieras que tenías que hacerlo todo por ti misma las 24 horas del día y te olvidaras de cuidarte?", ha explicado la actriz de Piratas del Caribe.