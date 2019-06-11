Gwyneth Paltrow y su marido, el productor Brad Falchuk, viven en casas distintas

Gwyneth Paltrow (46) ha desvelado el secreto para tener una relación sana y feliz con su esposo, el productor Brad Falchuk (48): "Sólo dormimos juntos cuatro días a la semana".

La ex de Brad Pitt y Chris Martin ha confesado que su marido y ella duermen separados tres días a la semana y no por cuestiones de trabajo sino porque es su secreto para seguir siendo felices. De hecho, durante esos tres días ni si quiera comparten el mismo techo, ya que Falchuk conserva su vivienda de soltero y la sigue utilizando, según ha contado Paltrow en The Sunday Times.

Además, Gwyneth ha afirmado que son la envidia de su círculo íntimo: "Todos mis amigos casados dicen que nuestra forma de vivir les parece ideal y que no deberíamos cambiar nada". Y ha añadido: "Las personas que no lo aprueban son irrelevantes para mí. Es como dice Brené Brown: no estoy haciendo este trabajo para la gente que no está en mi juego. Los 'haters' no significan nada para mí porque no son mi gente".

La actriz y el productor mantienen una relación sentimental desde el año 2015. Un año antes, la actriz se divorció del vocalista de ColdPlay, Chris Martin, con el que tiene dos hijos. Formalizó su relación con Falchuk en septiembre de 2018, cuando contrajeron matrimonio. Juntos han formado una familia numerosa: él tiene dos hijos, Brody e Isabella, de su anterior matrimonio; y ella también, Apple y Moses, todos de edades parecidas. "Estamos haciendo las cosas a nuestra manera. Con hijos adolescentes, tienes que tener cuidado", dijo la actriz californiana.