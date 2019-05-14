Marta Luisa de Noruega, enamorada del chamán que trabajó para Gwyneth Paltrow

La princesa Marta Luisa de Noruega vuelve a creer en el amor casi tres años después de su divorcio con el famoso escritor Ari Behn. Así lo ha confirmado la propia 'royal', quien ha presentado a través de Instagram a su nuevo novio, Shaman Durek, un chamán o guía espiritual que ha trabajado anteriormente con la actriz estadounidense Gwyneth Paltrow. Te mostramos sus declaraciones de amor.
La hija del rey Harald V está ilusionadísima y ha gritado a los cuatro vientos que está enamorada de él: "Cuando te encuentras con tu llama gemela, lo sabes. He tenido la suerte de haber conocido el mío. Shaman ha cambiado mi vida, como lo hace con tantos", ha escrito bajo una imagen en la que aparece junto a su novio.
Lea también: Ari Behn, exmarido de Marta Luisa de Noruega, desvela que Kevin Spacey se propasó con él
Con 47 años y tres hijas en común con su ex marido, la princesa asegura haber descubierto el amor verdadero: "Me ha hecho darme cuenta de que el amor incondicional realmente existe aquí en este planeta. Él me abraza a todos sin preguntas ni miedo. Me hace reír más que nadie, tiene la más profunda sabiduría para compartir y todos los bits intermedios de la diversidad de su ser. Me siento tan feliz y bendecida que él es mi novio".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next. And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don't choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don't thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that's it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy. Have a wonderful, loving Sunday and Mother's Day(for the USA). ???? @dhendersonphoto #love #unconditionallove #newlove #boyfriend #inlove
La cuarta en la sucesión al trono noruego se ha adelantado a los comentarios negativos que pudiera recibir: "Y para aquellos de ustedes que sienten la necesidad de criticar: No depende de usted elegir por mí o juzgarme. No elijo a mi hombre para satisfacer a ninguno de ustedes o las normas o cajas que ha elegido en su mente para que yo esté", ha dicho Marta Luisa de Noruega.
"Gracias, mi amor, por incluirme tan generosamente en tu familia. Te amo de esta eternidad a la siguiente. Shaman Durek es simplemente un hombre con el que amo pasar mi tiempo y que me satisface. Así que gracias por respetar mis acciones y mi elección de pareja. Todo lo que sé en este momento es que nos amamos y estoy muy feliz", ha añadido en un post que ya tiene más de 33.000 'me gusta' y cerca de 5.000 comentarios.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
There is a grace and beauty about life when you fall in love. Something softens in you that's unspeakable, however felt in the very depth of your soul. Then your eyes see more clearly yourself and everyone else with the same reflection the heart feels. To be loved or not to be loved for I'd rather be loved unconditionally then not to be loved at all. This is what I feel from @princessmarthalouise, pure acceptance of my multidimensional self. Not just the Shaman, however the woman in me, the strong man in me, the little boy, ET, the jaguar, the scientist and the angel and more. All loved by this Goddess, who I honor and worship. Where I can cry in her arms when I'm sad or hurt and laugh about life and its many complexities. A strong woman who lets me be me without judgement or confinement. I'm free when I'm with her, free to be me and love a women who is a bright light of wisdom and profound grace and immense beauty. Happy Mothers Day powerful women of the world. I honor you and your devotion to life. Thank you @dhendersonphoto
Durek, por su parte, ha compartido otra publicación junto a Marta Luisa, declarándole también su amor: "Hay gracia y belleza en la vida cuando te enamoras. Algo se ablanda en ti que es indecible, sin embargo, se siente en la profundidad misma de tu alma", ha escrito el chamán bajo las imágenes.
Shaman ha contado que se siente muy feliz junto a la aristócrata: "Soy libre cuando estoy con ella, libre para ser yo y amar a una mujer que es una luz brillante de sabiduría y gracia profunda y una belleza inmensa", ha escrito el nuevo novio de Marta Luisa.
Marta Luisa anunció su compromiso con el escritor danés Ari Behn hace 18 años. El 24 de mayo del 2002 se dieron el "sí, quiero" y, al año siguiente, tuvieron a su primogénita, Maud Angélica. Ya en 2005, nació su segunda hija, Leah Isadora. Tres años después dio a luz a su tercer retoño, Emma Tallulah.
El matrimonio, sin embargo, se separó en 2016, tal y como confirmó la propia Marta Luisa: "Es horrible ver que no hay nada más que hacer, que hemos probado todo durante mucho tiempo, que aún así no podamos encontrar los puntos en común como antes, lo que hace imposible seguir juntos", declaró.
Comentarios 0