Marta Luisa de Noruega, enamorada del chamán que trabajó para Gwyneth Paltrow

La princesa Marta Luisa de Noruega vuelve a creer en el amor casi tres años después de su divorcio con el famoso escritor Ari Behn. Así lo ha confirmado la propia 'royal', quien ha presentado a través de Instagram a su nuevo novio, Shaman Durek, un chamán o guía espiritual que ha trabajado anteriormente con la actriz estadounidense Gwyneth Paltrow. Te mostramos sus declaraciones de amor.

La hija del rey Harald V está ilusionadísima y ha gritado a los cuatro vientos que está enamorada de él: "Cuando te encuentras con tu llama gemela, lo sabes. He tenido la suerte de haber conocido el mío. Shaman ha cambiado mi vida, como lo hace con tantos", ha escrito bajo una imagen en la que aparece junto a su novio.

Con 47 años y tres hijas en común con su ex marido, la princesa asegura haber descubierto el amor verdadero: "Me ha hecho darme cuenta de que el amor incondicional realmente existe aquí en este planeta. Él me abraza a todos sin preguntas ni miedo. Me hace reír más que nadie, tiene la más profunda sabiduría para compartir y todos los bits intermedios de la diversidad de su ser. Me siento tan feliz y bendecida que él es mi novio".

La cuarta en la sucesión al trono noruego se ha adelantado a los comentarios negativos que pudiera recibir: "Y para aquellos de ustedes que sienten la necesidad de criticar: No depende de usted elegir por mí o juzgarme. No elijo a mi hombre para satisfacer a ninguno de ustedes o las normas o cajas que ha elegido en su mente para que yo esté", ha dicho Marta Luisa de Noruega.

"Gracias, mi amor, por incluirme tan generosamente en tu familia. Te amo de esta eternidad a la siguiente. Shaman Durek es simplemente un hombre con el que amo pasar mi tiempo y que me satisface. Así que gracias por respetar mis acciones y mi elección de pareja. Todo lo que sé en este momento es que nos amamos y estoy muy feliz", ha añadido en un post que ya tiene más de 33.000 'me gusta' y cerca de 5.000 comentarios.

Durek, por su parte, ha compartido otra publicación junto a Marta Luisa, declarándole también su amor: "Hay gracia y belleza en la vida cuando te enamoras. Algo se ablanda en ti que es indecible, sin embargo, se siente en la profundidad misma de tu alma", ha escrito el chamán bajo las imágenes.

Shaman ha contado que se siente muy feliz junto a la aristócrata: "Soy libre cuando estoy con ella, libre para ser yo y amar a una mujer que es una luz brillante de sabiduría y gracia profunda y una belleza inmensa", ha escrito el nuevo novio de Marta Luisa.

El fin del matrimonio de Marta Luisa

Marta Luisa anunció su compromiso con el escritor danés Ari Behn hace 18 años. El 24 de mayo del 2002 se dieron el "sí, quiero" y, al año siguiente, tuvieron a su primogénita, Maud Angélica. Ya en 2005, nació su segunda hija, Leah Isadora. Tres años después dio a luz a su tercer retoño, Emma Tallulah.

El matrimonio, sin embargo, se separó en 2016, tal y como confirmó la propia Marta Luisa: "Es horrible ver que no hay nada más que hacer, que hemos probado todo durante mucho tiempo, que aún así no podamos encontrar los puntos en común como antes, lo que hace imposible seguir juntos", declaró.