Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, padres de un niño

La duquesa de Sussex ha ingresado en el hospital para dar a luz a su primer hijo este lunes 6 de mayo. Según ha informado Kesington Palace, Meghan Markle se puso de parto a primera hora de la mañana y tanto ella como el príncipe Harry han podido ver ya la carita de su bebé: un niño.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
