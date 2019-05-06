elEconomista.es

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, padres de un niño

6/05/2019 - 15:15
La duquesa de Sussex ha ingresado en el hospital para dar a luz a su primer hijo este lunes 6 de mayo. Según ha informado Kesington Palace, Meghan Markle se puso de parto a primera hora de la mañana y tanto ella como el príncipe Harry han podido ver ya la carita de su bebé: un niño.

* En elaboración

