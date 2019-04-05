La mujer española de Alec Baldwin retransmite su propio aborto

Hilaria Baldwin, esposa de Alec Baldwin y 26 años más joven que él, ha realizado una desgarradora confesión a sus más de 537.000 seguidores en las redes sociales. La instructora de yoga española ha confesado que está embarazada por quinta vez junto al actor, pero ha desvelado que es posible que el bebé no nazca porque está sufriendo un aborto.
"Quiero compartir con ustedes que es muy probable que esté sufriendo un aborto. Siempre me prometí que si volvía a quedar embarazada, compartiría las noticias con ustedes pronto, incluso si eso significa sufrir una pérdida pública. He sido siempre muy abierta con todos vosotros sobre mi familia, el ejercicio, mis embarazos... y no quiero mantener esto en secreto, porque no es tan positivo y bonito como el resto", comenzaba diciendo Hilaria en Instagram bajo una imagen en la que aparece tocándose su incipiente tripita.
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don't want to keep this from you, just because it isn't as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it's important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I'm nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fineand it truly isn't. I don't want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn't strong, and the baby isn't growing very much. So we waitand this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies' mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I'm feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I'm hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
"Es importante mostraros la verdad, porque mi labor es ayudar a la gente a que sea real y abierta. Además, no siento vergüenza por compartir con vosotros esta experiencia. Quiero ser parte de este esfuerzo de normalizar el aborto y quitarle el estigma que lleva asociado. Hay mucho secretismo durante el primer trimestre. Es una regla que siguen algunos, pero yo personalmente encuentro agotador esconderlo. Tengo náuseas, estoy cansada, mi cuerpo está cambiando. Y tengo que fingir que todo va bien cuando no es así. Y no quiero tener que fingir más. Espero que lo entendáis", alegaba la mujer de Baldwin y madre de cuatro de sus cinco hijos: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo y Romeo. Su otra hija, Ireland Baldwin, es fruto de su anterior matrimonio con Kim Basinger.
Hilaria seguía con su escrito repleto de sentimientos: "Así que esto es lo que está ocurriendo ahora: el embrión tiene un latido, pero no es fuerte, así que el bebé no está creciendo mucho. Así que estamos a la espera y esto es duro. Mucha incertidumbre y las posibilidades son muy pequeñas de que sea un embarazo viable. Tengo completa confianza en mi familia y lo superaré, aunque el proceso sea duro", decía.
La esposa del aclamado actor agradecía el apoyo de los suyos en este complicado momento: "Me siento bendecida con mi increíble doctor, mis queridos amigos y mi adorada familia. Mi marido y mis cuatro hijos, que están muy sanos, me ayudan a no desmoronarme y a tener la perspectiva de cuán bella es la vida, incluso cuando ocasionalmente las cosas se ponen feas. La suerte y la gratitud que siento por ser la mamá de mis bebés me reconforta enormemente", y sentenciaba pidiendo amabilidad y tacto a sus seguidores de Instagram: "En vuestros comentarios, por favor, sed amables. Me siento un poco frágil y necesito apoyo. Espero que compartiendo esto pueda contribuir a llamar la atención sobre una cuestión tan sensible como esta".
