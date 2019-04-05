La mujer española de Alec Baldwin retransmite su propio aborto

Hilaria Baldwin, esposa de Alec Baldwin y 26 años más joven que él, ha realizado una desgarradora confesión a sus más de 537.000 seguidores en las redes sociales. La instructora de yoga española ha confesado que está embarazada por quinta vez junto al actor, pero ha desvelado que es posible que el bebé no nazca porque está sufriendo un aborto.

"Quiero compartir con ustedes que es muy probable que esté sufriendo un aborto. Siempre me prometí que si volvía a quedar embarazada, compartiría las noticias con ustedes pronto, incluso si eso significa sufrir una pérdida pública. He sido siempre muy abierta con todos vosotros sobre mi familia, el ejercicio, mis embarazos... y no quiero mantener esto en secreto, porque no es tan positivo y bonito como el resto", comenzaba diciendo Hilaria en Instagram bajo una imagen en la que aparece tocándose su incipiente tripita.

"Es importante mostraros la verdad, porque mi labor es ayudar a la gente a que sea real y abierta. Además, no siento vergüenza por compartir con vosotros esta experiencia. Quiero ser parte de este esfuerzo de normalizar el aborto y quitarle el estigma que lleva asociado. Hay mucho secretismo durante el primer trimestre. Es una regla que siguen algunos, pero yo personalmente encuentro agotador esconderlo. Tengo náuseas, estoy cansada, mi cuerpo está cambiando. Y tengo que fingir que todo va bien cuando no es así. Y no quiero tener que fingir más. Espero que lo entendáis", alegaba la mujer de Baldwin y madre de cuatro de sus cinco hijos: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo y Romeo. Su otra hija, Ireland Baldwin, es fruto de su anterior matrimonio con Kim Basinger.

Hilaria seguía con su escrito repleto de sentimientos: "Así que esto es lo que está ocurriendo ahora: el embrión tiene un latido, pero no es fuerte, así que el bebé no está creciendo mucho. Así que estamos a la espera y esto es duro. Mucha incertidumbre y las posibilidades son muy pequeñas de que sea un embarazo viable. Tengo completa confianza en mi familia y lo superaré, aunque el proceso sea duro", decía.

La esposa del aclamado actor agradecía el apoyo de los suyos en este complicado momento: "Me siento bendecida con mi increíble doctor, mis queridos amigos y mi adorada familia. Mi marido y mis cuatro hijos, que están muy sanos, me ayudan a no desmoronarme y a tener la perspectiva de cuán bella es la vida, incluso cuando ocasionalmente las cosas se ponen feas. La suerte y la gratitud que siento por ser la mamá de mis bebés me reconforta enormemente", y sentenciaba pidiendo amabilidad y tacto a sus seguidores de Instagram: "En vuestros comentarios, por favor, sed amables. Me siento un poco frágil y necesito apoyo. Espero que compartiendo esto pueda contribuir a llamar la atención sobre una cuestión tan sensible como esta".