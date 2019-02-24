elEconomista.es

Barak Obama y Joaquín Sabina, unidos por la máquina del tiempo

24/02/2019 - 12:24
El inexorable paso del tiempo, el destino inevitable de todo ser humano y la fascinación del viaje imposible al pasado o al futuro inspira a un diseñador gráfico holandés experto en Photoshop que mete a los famosos en una imaginaria máquina del tiempo que es en realidad su curioso perfil de Instagram.

Ard Gelinck comparte fotografías del pasado con otras actuales de los personajes que elige: entre el divertimento y la nostalgia, el experto en Photoshop incide en la idea del #10yearschallenge que se viralizó hace semanas.

Como percha para elegir a su personaje y poder planificar con tiempo su creación, utiliza el aniversario de la estrella a la que rinde homenaje, al que felicita por sus cumpleaños o, como en el caso de estrellas fallecidas, teniendo en cuenta la fecha de su muerte, como es el caso de Freddie Mercury o Michael Jackson.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#Repost @freddiemercuryclub with @get_repost ??? #10yearchallenge ? . "I don't worry about my age because I know I look beautiful anyway... ???????? But having said that, I just think that sometimes age is a good quality because age means experience. And I'm using all the experience I've gathered over the years to benefit by. And to be honest I don't worry about it because why should anybody worry about age because there's nothing you can do about it. You can't get younger. And as far as I'm concerned I just want to pack in as much of life and fun and having a good time as much as I can within the years I have." -Freddie Mercury (From an interview in 1985) . ????P.S. Words to live by...???? . ???? Many of you guys asked me to post this photo so here! Credits and thanks to @ardgelinck for making it???? . #FreddieMercury #age

Una publicación compartida de Ard Gelinck (@ardgelinck) el

El cantautor español Joaquín Sabina, que cumplió 70 años el pasado 12 de febrero, está entre los elegidos.

