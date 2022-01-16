Actualidad

Sinéad O'Connor se despidió de su hijo dejando paquetes de tabaco en su ataúd

La cantante Sinéad O'Connor ingresó este sábado, 15 de enero, en un hospital tras la trágica muerte de su hijo Shane, de 17 años, que se quitó la vida hace una semana, tal y como contó la propia artista en sus redes sociales.

Pero antes de su ingreso, la vocalista del grupo Nothing Compares 2U, de 55 años, relató cómo fue el funeral de su hijo: "Acabamos de despedirnos de nuestro hermoso ángel, Shane. Una ceremonia hindú muy bonita. A Shane le habrá encantado. Siempre estaba cantando "Om. Shanti". Puse unos cuantos paquetes de cigarrillos en el ataúd para él, en caso de que no haya ninguno en el cielo. Le habrá encantado eso también. Om. Shanti".

Lea también: Sinéad O'Connor, hospitalizada tras la muerte de su hijo de 17 años y sus preocupantes mensajes

"La muerte de Shane no fue culpa de nadie más que mía", ha escrito la artista irlandesa para después especificar: "Lo siento. No debería haber dicho eso. Ahora estoy con la policía de camino al hospital. Lo siento, molesté a todos. Estoy perdida sin mi hijo y me odio a mí misma. Hospital ayudará un tiempo. Pero voy a encontrar a Shane. Esto es solo un retraso".

