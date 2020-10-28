Jennifer Aniston pide no votar por Kanye West en las elecciones de EE.UU. y el rapero le responde atacando a 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston y Kanye West han tambaleado Estados Unidos en las últimas horas. La protagonista de Friends abrió sus redes sociales para pedir el voto por el demócrata Joe Biden, el rival principal de Donald Trump. En el mismo post también le aconsejó a sus seguidores no votar al marido de Kim Kardashian.
Tras pedir el voto por Biden y su segunda, Kamala Harris, escribió: "Todo esto no se trata de un candidato o un solo tema, se trata del futuro de este país y del mundo. Vote por la igualdad de derechos humanos, el amor y la decencia", matizó junto a una foto en la que aparece introduciendo su voto en un buzón.
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early ???????? I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can't do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ? I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we're on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ? ? This whole thing isn't about one candidate or one single issue, it's about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ? ??????? ? ? PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible ????????
La pulla para el rapero llegó inmediatamente después: "PD: no es divertido votar por Kanye. No sé de qué otra manera decirlo. Por favor sea responsable", señaló contundente.
Aniston escribió estas palabras el fin de semana, pero fue este martes cuando llegaron a oídos del artista. West, molesto, utilizó su cuenta de Twitter para responderle: "Friends tampoco era graciosa", espetó. Horas después se arrepintió de su mensaje y lo eliminó de su perfil.