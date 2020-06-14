Lewis Hamilton carga contra España por los toros y Cayetano Rivera le contesta

El vigente campeón de Fórmula 1, Lewis Hamilton suele usar sus redes sociales para compartir mensajes a veces polémicos: reclamos políticos, reivindicativos o últimamente a favor del movimiento Black Lives Matter, tras el asesinato de George Floyd.

El piloto británico arremetía hace días contra el Primer Ministro de su país, Boris Johnson, e instaba a que se derriben "todas las estatuas de hombres racistas que ganaron dinero vendiendo seres humanos". Ahora se ha vuelto un activista antitaurino y critica a España por mantener la legalidad de las corridas de toros pero su defensa de los derechos de los animales no es nueva. En su perfil de Instagram, el británico menciona en segundo lugar ser "amante de los animales".

Lea también: El ático de Lewis Hamilton en Manhattan puede ser suyo por 52 millones de dólares

El torero Cayetano Rivera contesta a Lewis Hamilton en su idioma a través de las redes sociales, pidiéndole que respete las tradiciones de un país. "Antes de criticar la cultura de otra persona, al menos deberías aprender más sobre lo que estás hablando. ¡Respeto! ¡Y no dejes que los bribones te engañen!", viene a decir el marido de Eva González.

Mr. @LewisHamilton doesn't like bullfights... So?

Anyways, before criticising someone else's culture, you should at least learn more about what you're talking about.#respect ! And don't let knaves fool you!