Lewis Hamilton carga contra España por los toros y Cayetano Rivera le contesta

El vigente campeón de Fórmula 1, Lewis Hamilton suele usar sus redes sociales para compartir mensajes a veces polémicos: reclamos políticos, reivindicativos o últimamente a favor del movimiento Black Lives Matter, tras el asesinato de George Floyd.
El piloto británico arremetía hace días contra el Primer Ministro de su país, Boris Johnson, e instaba a que se derriben "todas las estatuas de hombres racistas que ganaron dinero vendiendo seres humanos". Ahora se ha vuelto un activista antitaurino y critica a España por mantener la legalidad de las corridas de toros pero su defensa de los derechos de los animales no es nueva. En su perfil de Instagram, el británico menciona en segundo lugar ser "amante de los animales".
El torero Cayetano Rivera contesta a Lewis Hamilton en su idioma a través de las redes sociales, pidiéndole que respete las tradiciones de un país. "Antes de criticar la cultura de otra persona, al menos deberías aprender más sobre lo que estás hablando. ¡Respeto! ¡Y no dejes que los bribones te engañen!", viene a decir el marido de Eva González.
Mr. @LewisHamilton doesn't like bullfights... So? Cayetano (@Cayetano_Rivera) June 13, 2020
Anyways, before criticising someone else's culture, you should at least learn more about what you're talking about.#respect ! And don't let knaves fool you!
Antes Hamilton había publicado en sus stories de Instagram una imagen de un toro malherido y tumbado sobre la tierra del ruedo de una plaza, una fotografía que PETA, la organización sin ánimo de lucro de las Personas por el Trato Ético de los Animales, ha utilizado para acompañar el enlace a una petición por la abolición de los centros de tauromaquia de nuestro país. Junto a la imagen, además, PETA añade la siguiente frase: "No permitas que la tortura sea maquillada como cultura".
A eso, campeón de F-1 británico sumó este comentario: "¡Esto es realmente asqueroso, España! En España, enseñan a los niños a torturar y matar a los toros a partir de los 14 años. ¡Pedimos al Ministro de Educación español que cierre inmediatamente las escuelas taurinas! Puedes ayudar compartiendo esta petición". Hamilton adjuntaba a continuación el enlace a la mencionada campaña promovida por PETA.
This past week, I have felt so inspired by the thousands of people across the globe using their voices to speak out against racial injustice. Fighting for real change starts with us, whether peacefully protesting, showing support on social media or signing petitions. However, our fight for equality must continue beyond this. Racism is a global disease and one which we must tackle with our votes as well as our voices. Please do your research and ensure the politicians you vote into power have everyone's best interests at heart. The prejudice against black people at a systemic level has got to stop. For those looking for ways to support, I have provided information on petitions you can sign, as well as some books and films to learn more about the black experience. For the next generation, this education into black history should be starting at school. The global curriculum needs to be updated to include the struggles and successes of black people throughout the centuries, otherwise history is destined to repeat itself. As we have seen with the arrest and elevated charges for the officers who killed George Floyd, there is power in our voices, we can bring about change, and we must continue to fight for racial equality. For those of you who are out there fighting, know that I see you and I am right by your side. #blacklivesmatter