Marta Luisa de Noruega denuncia ataques racistas y amenazas de muerte contra su novio, el chamán Durek Verret

Marta Luisa de Noruega está muy concienciada con el problema que representa para la sociedad el racismo, sobre todo desde que sale con el chamán Durek Verrek, quien ha recibido varios ataques por su color de piel. La hija de los reyes Harald V y Sonia de Noruega ha denunciado este tipo de actitudes en su cuenta personal de Instagram.

Según ha desvelado Marta Luisa, ser la novia de Verret le ha dado "un curso intensivo sobre cómo la supremacía blanca entra en juego" y sobre cómo ella misma ha "actuado y pensado conscientemente e inconscientemente en relación con las personas negras, sin haber examinado con atención qué es realmente el racismo por lo cómodo que le resultaba el sistema".

La exmujer del fallecido Ari Behn no se queda ahí y sigue su extensa reflexión: "Ahora me doy cuenta de que necesito desarrollar un entendimiento de este sistema profundamente arraigado para formar parte de su desmantelamiento", ha declarado Marta Luisa, que acompaña su mensaje con una imagen junto a su novio. "Como persona blanca, necesito mejorar, educarme y pasar de estar en contra del racismo a ser antirracista. Porque el racismo no es solamente la abierta discriminación, el maltrato o el asesinato de la gente negra, un problema obvio del que resulta fácil estar en contra. También está en los detalles", ha alegado.

En su post, la princesa noruega también ha enumerado una serie de episodios de racismo que ha vivido junto a Verret: "El racismo está en la manera en la que la gente le rehuye. En cómo los amigos asumen que miente, y que es malvado por ser amable. En cómo mascullan sus palabras, dejando perfectamente claro que el puesto que ocupa en la mesa no le corresponde. En las personas en posiciones importantes diciendo que cómo se atreve a pensar que tocarán su mano cuando él se la extiende para decirles buenas noches. En la gente que cree que no es racista pero no conoce a nadie con un color de piel distinto del suyo, aparte de las personas que trabajan para ellos. En cómo asumen que Durek no es una buena persona que me ama, sino una que me ha manipulado para que le quiera y explotarme financieramente. ¡ESO ES RACISMO!", ha protestado la princesa Marta Luisa.

"Hasta ahora no había hablado del racismo que he visto que ha sufrido mi novio: ahora me doy cuenta de que eso es parte del problema. No actué como debía haber hecho, pero eso acaba hoy", concluye la princesa, que ha sorprendido a todos al desvelar que incluso les han amenazado de muerte por estar juntos y que le han acusado de avergonzar a su familia.