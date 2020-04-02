Gwyneth Paltrow contrata a una sexóloga porque el confinamiento le causa frustración sexual

La actriz Gwyneth Paltrow y su marido, el productor Brad Falchuk, comienzan a sufrir los primeros estragos del confinamiento por la pandemia y así lo han confesado a sus seguidores. La pareja dice que experimenta frustración sexual estos días y ha contratado a una sexóloga para que les ayude con este problema íntimo.
La experta en cuestión se llama Michaela Boehm y mantuvieron con ella una sesión vía skype que compartieron más tarde en su canal de Youtube y también en la página de su polémica empresa de bienestar, Goop. El problema estos días son, principalmente sus hijos, Apple y Moses, dos adolescentes que pelean a diario porque no pueden ver a sus amigos.
"Todos nos sentimos reprimidos ahora", expone la exmujer de Chris Martin. "Seguimos unas pautas muy estrictas y estamos frenéticos, muy nerviosos. "Hay tensiones en la casa y tenemos la dinámica añadida del 'padrastro'. Hay un gran estrés".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
GP and her husband, Brad Falchuk, did a video call from their living room with intimacy teacher Michaela Boehm. In this moment of uncertainty, when tension in many households is running high, Boehm offers a framework to help partners process difficult emotions and reconnect with each another. They talk about why some people might find themselves wanting to have sex more during fraught times and why others might be struggling to feel sexual now. Boehm covers how to focus on a relationship's strengths when you need them most, how to have "more constructive freakouts," and how to build some fun into the day. The conversation wraps with a simple five-minute exercise for engaging with a loved one.? Link in bio to watch the video. ? Boehm also suggests going through this list of questions with your person to foster compassionate communication:? How are you feeling today?? Is there something I can do to help or support you?? What are your plans for today?? What do we need to discuss so that this day or week will work optimally?? What can we do together today that is fun or interesting or helps with our mental and physical well-being?? How can we support and help those around us??
La intérprete no sabe cómo resolver la situación que atraviesan: "Como pareja es horrible. ¿A dónde vas como pareja cuando están todos en la casa y tienes perros y trabajo desde casa? ¿Qué se supone que debes hacer?", se pregunta impotente. La respuesta de la experta fue "compartimentar la casa: una zona para los niños y otra para la pareja".
Gwyneth afirmó que tanto ella como algunas de sus amigas se sentían desconectadas de su sexualidad debido a la ansiedad por la situación: "El cuerpo femenino entra en modo 'supervivencia' cuando está sometido a estrés, por eso las mujeres solo quieren cocinar y comer para aumentar la grasa corporal. Ahora mismo el placer no es una necesidad, pero volverá a serlo cuando entremos en la fase del aburrimiento. Os recomiendo el contacto cuerpo a cuerpo, abrazos, juegos... La intimidad será una las formas en las que nuestro cuerpo deshará del trauma que estamos viviendo, se limpiará.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity. Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren't always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It's not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place. It's time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you've always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love. I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before ??