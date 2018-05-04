Letizia se va al Caribe sin Felipe

La reina cruzará el charco dentro de unos días y lo hará sin su marido, que se quedará en Madrid atendiendo a sus hijas y sus compromisos profesionales. Eso sí, aunque el destino de Letizia es paradisíaco, es poco probable que la veamos chapoteando ni tomando el sol entre cocoteros, ya que se trata de un viaje de cooperación a República Dominicana y Haití que forma parte de su agenda oficial.
El viaje se desarrollará entre los días 20 y 24 de mayo y aunque aún no se ha hecho públicos ni su itinerario ni sus actividades, estará relacionado con la igualdad de género, la gobernabilidad democrática y el desarrollo rural.
No es la primera vez que Letizia realiza un viaje de cooperación en solitario. Se estrenó en mayo de 2015 visitando Honduras y repitió el pasado mes de diciembre en Senegal, donde visitó el Instituto Cervantes, la universidad Assane Seck o la granja ecológica de Naatangué.
Queen Letizia has visited the Naatangué agro-ecological farm, located in the Oussouye colony (region of Casamance). Accompanied by the Senegalese minister of supportive economy and microfinances, Her Majesty has visited the farm's facilities where she has talked to the Sambou family and to other farmers. This project aims to promote rural employment through sustainable small farms. It is developed by the Spanish Cooperation Agency and its Senegalese partner.
Queen Letizia visited the Tremplin du Lac Rose social center, where volunteers are carrying out a project for the integration of street children from the suburbs of Dakar. Tremplin du Lac Rose currently hosts 57 children and youngsters that are between 5 and 25 years old, providing them with accommodation, food and schooling.
