Shannen Doherty sufre una recaída tras vencer al cáncer

La actriz estadounidense, conocida por interpretar a Brenda Walsh en la serie de televisión Beverly Hills, Sensación de Vivir, ha confesado que deberá someterse a una intensa supervisión médica por el cáncer de pecho que le fue detectado hace ya tres años. Aún así, Shannen Doherty (46) afirma que su actitud es positiva.
La intérprete ha publicado un selfie en su Instagram, donde ha explicado que en su última revisión médica se han detectado unos marcadores muy elevados en el escáner tumoral: "Una prueba de marcador tumoral fue bien. Otra... elevada", ha contado junto a la imagen.
A pesar de la dura noticia, la artista ha afirmado que se siente fuerte: "Incluso después de este aviso, me mantengo positiva y hago balance de mi vida. Ciertamente, ayuda a poner las cosas en perspectiva y te recuerda lo que has aprendido durante el viaje contra el cáncer". Y ha añadido: "A veces necesitas un repaso. Como he dicho antes, el cáncer cambia tu vida de maneras que nadie podría imaginar... Por cierto, los marcadores altos pueden ser por todo tipo de cosas".
Still in remission. I imagine that I'll always worry to a certain extent but I think we all worry about something. Cancer is a beast that changes one. For me, it changed me in a lot of beautiful ways. But it also gave me a new level of anxiety about things. All understandable. I share my experience to help connect, bring awareness and hopefully encourage those going thru cancer to stay positive. So many of you have helped me with your words, prayers and support. You have helped pave the path I have walked and continue to walk and I'm eternally grateful for that. I can only hope I have helped you as well. Much love to you all. #remission #cancerslayer
Hace dos años, en 2015, Shannen confesó que padecía un cáncer muy invasivo en el pecho. Además, afirmó que la enfermedad se podía haber evitado con una buena cobertura sanitaria, pero debido a la mala gestión de sus representantes en aquel momento, la actriz se quedó sin seguro médico.
Breast Cancer Awareness month continues. This photo represents so much of my journey with chemo. I had completed my first chemo session. Was on steroids and yet so sick. Bloated yet throwing up. I had to be hooked up to get hydrated because I couldn't keep even water down. Chemo is different for everyone. Some tolerate it better than others. At the time, I remember thinking it couldn't get much worse. I was wrong. Yet I am here today. A different person than I was. I don't think I've yet discovered all the ways cancer changed me. As I told someone recently..... I am a work in progress and I'm ok with that. #sutc #breastcancerawareness
Breast Cancer Awareness month. Last year....My hair was falling out in huge clumps. It was time to just shave it off. Like super woman, my friend @annemkortright came over with the tools and attitude to shave my head. And though I'm laughing thru it (mainly because she always makes me laugh) you can clearly see how sad I am. Cancer has so many moments of deep realization. Realizing you have cancer, realizing it's not a simple fix, realizing it's altering you in both superficial ways and deeply profound ways, realizing you are changed forever. I will forever remember this moment and my brave loving friend who was there no matter what. It's the people around you that help lift you up. And she did. Cancer isn't something you "step up" to help a person fight. It's about being constant, engaged in the journey before, during and after. Some people take the easy road and others, like this beautiful human, stay on the road regardless of the bumps. @annemkortright I love you. To the moon and back. #breastcancerawareness #friendship
A partir de ese día, Doherty compartió con sus seguidores de Instagram su lucha contra la enfermedad: la pérdida de cabello, las náuseas, las operaciones... En 2017 anunció que "no tenía idea de cómo reaccionar" después de que los médicos le dijeran que había vencido la enfermedad. Ahora la actriz tendrá que volver a hacerle frente.
Have I mentioned how much I hate needles? This was prep for today's petscan. I don't care how much a person has been poked and prodded, it never gets easier. @kurtiswarienko tells me I have a high threshold for pain but I don't see it that way. Here's the thing.... even with positive results, it's the next five years that determine so much. So, let's see how today turns out and then day by day. Live life to the fullest. Cherish every second. Love fiercely. And thank God for every second. I'll keep you all posted and thank you for your positive energy and prayers. ???? and yes.... that is a puff ball on top of my head. Just happy it's growing!!
Comentarios 0