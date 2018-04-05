Shannen Doherty sufre una recaída tras vencer al cáncer

La actriz estadounidense, conocida por interpretar a Brenda Walsh en la serie de televisión Beverly Hills, Sensación de Vivir, ha confesado que deberá someterse a una intensa supervisión médica por el cáncer de pecho que le fue detectado hace ya tres años. Aún así, Shannen Doherty (46) afirma que su actitud es positiva.

La intérprete ha publicado un selfie en su Instagram, donde ha explicado que en su última revisión médica se han detectado unos marcadores muy elevados en el escáner tumoral: "Una prueba de marcador tumoral fue bien. Otra... elevada", ha contado junto a la imagen.

A pesar de la dura noticia, la artista ha afirmado que se siente fuerte: "Incluso después de este aviso, me mantengo positiva y hago balance de mi vida. Ciertamente, ayuda a poner las cosas en perspectiva y te recuerda lo que has aprendido durante el viaje contra el cáncer". Y ha añadido: "A veces necesitas un repaso. Como he dicho antes, el cáncer cambia tu vida de maneras que nadie podría imaginar... Por cierto, los marcadores altos pueden ser por todo tipo de cosas".

Hace dos años, en 2015, Shannen confesó que padecía un cáncer muy invasivo en el pecho. Además, afirmó que la enfermedad se podía haber evitado con una buena cobertura sanitaria, pero debido a la mala gestión de sus representantes en aquel momento, la actriz se quedó sin seguro médico.

A partir de ese día, Doherty compartió con sus seguidores de Instagram su lucha contra la enfermedad: la pérdida de cabello, las náuseas, las operaciones... En 2017 anunció que "no tenía idea de cómo reaccionar" después de que los médicos le dijeran que había vencido la enfermedad. Ahora la actriz tendrá que volver a hacerle frente.